Zidane wants coaching return ‘soon’

Zidane made the surprise decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of last season, five days after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title.

The Frenchman said he believed change was needed for the team to “keep winning” but, despite a disappointing final La Liga campaign, he left with his reputation sky-high.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain.

“Surely I am going to return to coaching soon,” Zidane told Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Sunday.

“Because I like it and (football) is what I have done my whole life.”

Zidane began coaching for Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team, in 2014 before taking charge of the first team in January 2016 after Rafael Benitez was sacked.

