 
menu
world soccer 10.9.2018 01:53 pm

Zidane wants coaching return ‘soon’

AFP
Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final

Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final

Zinedine Zidane has paved the way for a return to management by admitting he expects to take another coaching job soon.

Zidane made the surprise decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of last season, five days after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title.

The Frenchman said he believed change was needed for the team to “keep winning” but, despite a disappointing final La Liga campaign, he left with his reputation sky-high.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain.

“Surely I am going to return to coaching soon,” Zidane told Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Sunday.

“Because I like it and (football) is what I have done my whole life.”

Zidane began coaching for Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team, in 2014 before taking charge of the first team in January 2016 after Rafael Benitez was sacked.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid 4.9.2018
Didier Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic and Zinedine Zidane nominated for FIFA best coach award 3.9.2018
Magical Messi, Suarez hit doubles in 8-2 rout of Huesca 3.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.