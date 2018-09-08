‘It’s a girl’ Germany’s Leroy Sane mystery solved

The winger who missed out on World Cup selection and who has been criticised by senior members of the German squad recently met with coach Joachim Loew on Friday and then sparked a Twitter avalanche when he quit the squad.

Loew said Sane had withdrawn from preparations for their game with Peru “for private reasons”.

German daily Bild reported Saturday Sane’s partner Candice Brook had given birth late Friday, with reaction from Sane’s father.

“My grandaughter was born yesterday (Friday), we’re very happy, her name is Rio Stella,” Souleyman Sane told Bild.

Sane, 22, missed Germany’s disastrous World Cup campaign in Russia but was brought back by Loew into his first squad since the tournament.

He came off the bench towards the end of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with France in Munich in their first game in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

