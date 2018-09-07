Ronaldo-less Portugal hold Croatia to draw

European champions Portugal had to do without their usual captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, after his decision to pull out of the squad to concentrate on making an impact at new club Juventus, where he has yet to find the net.

Croatia, beaten 4-2 by France in the World Cup final in July, were given the perfect start after Ivan Perisic volleyed home in the 18th minute.

The Inter Milan winger, one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia, left Portugal ‘keeper Rui Patricio with no chance with a fiercely-struck volley.

It was Croatia’s first goal against Portugal in four meetings, but hopes of a win in Faro were soon tempered.

Pepe, wearing the captain’s armband, led the way by heading a 32nd minute equaliser on what was his 100th appearance for Portugal.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.