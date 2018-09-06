The Sporting Club 2 de Mayo head coach has been photographed with his ‘assistant coach’ during training sessions and post-match interviews.

“I gave him a piece of pie [empanada] and from that day on, every time I came to work, he greeted me. He no longer ran away from me. Now he threatens our opponents with a grunt.” the manager was quoted as saying by Sportbible.

“The dog lives in the clubhouse, he never gets away from me and when I close the doors to go home and he stays there, he gets a bit annoyed.

“But by day he’s so friendly and everyone loves it.”

Story of the day: Stray dog becomes “assistant coach” of Paraguayan club 2 de Mayo. Manager Carlos Jara Saguier one day fed her a piece of empanada… and she hasn’t left his side since. When ‘Tesapara’ isn’t allowed in the technical area, she watches from the stands. [2demayo] pic.twitter.com/EuIMPBTRdu — Matias Grez (@matias_grez) 5 September 2018

