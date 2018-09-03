Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 3, 2018 shows (LtoR) Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah as he controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 25, 2018, Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric as he controls the ball during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Deportivo Leganes SAD at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 1, 2018, and Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo warming up ahead of the Italian Serie A football match Parma vs Juventus on September 1, 2018 at Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma.
Cristiano Ronaldo faces stiff competition from former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric and Egypt's Mohamed Salah to be crowned FIFA's player of the year for a sixth time. Ronaldo was the competition's top scorer in lifting a fourth Champions League title in five years before heading for pastures new with Juventus in July. / AFP PHOTO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Ronaldo was the competition’s top scorer in lifting a fourth Champions League title in five years before heading for pastures new with Juventus in July.
Modric is also part of that Madrid side that has dominated the Champions League in recent years and won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup for leading Croatia to the final.
Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
Would you like to place a soccer
bet?
Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.