 
menu
world soccer 29.8.2018 11:14 am

Fights between Dynamo Kiev and Ajax fans lead to 9 arrests

AFP
Stewards try to stop hooligans during clashes before the UEFA Champions League play off second leg football match Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anatolii Stepanov

Stewards try to stop hooligans during clashes before the UEFA Champions League play off second leg football match Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anatolii Stepanov

Supporters of Dynamo Kiev and Dutch side Ajax clashed in the Ukrainian capital before a Champions League playoff on Tuesday, leading to nine arrests.

“Police ended the fight,” a police statement said, adding the trouble had broken out in a bar near the Olympic Stadium.

Nine “active participants” were taken to a police station.

Video of the incidents on social media showed dozens of young men running towards a cafe in an otherwise deserted road and sounds resembling shots could he heard.

Around 1,500 police and soldiers were on patrol in Kiev for the match, which ended in a goalless draw, with Ajax reaching the group stages thanks to a 3-1 win in the first leg.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.