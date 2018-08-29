 
world soccer 29.8.2018 10:59 am

Marseille complete signing of Dutch midfielder Strootman

Olympique de Marseille (OM)'s Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman (C) poses with his new football jersey next to with Olympique de Marseille's sportive manager Andoni Zubizarreta (L) and Olympique de Marseille's (OM) president Jacques-Henri Eyraud (R) during a press conference on August 28, 2018, in Marseille. Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman from the Italian club AS Roma is a new recruit of the OM. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Marseille have completed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Kevin Strootman from Roma on a five-year deal, the French club announced on Tuesday.

Roma revealed that Marseille had agreed to pay 25 million euros ($29.3m) for Strootman, with a potential three million euros more to come in performance-related add-ons.

The 28-year-old is Marseille’s second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Croatian international defender Duje Caleta-Car from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Strootman played under current Marseille coach Rudi Garcia when he joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.

He has won 41 caps for the Netherlands, although two serious knee injuries marred his time at Roma and led to him missing the 2014 World Cup.

The signing of Strootman will help Marseille fill a void left by the departure of Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who was sold to Fulham earlier this month for 30 million euros, an offer the club deemed too good to refuse.

