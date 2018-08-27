 
WATCH: Tau scores cheeky first goal for Royale Union

Phakaaathi Reporter

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker scored his first for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their 3-0 win over City Pirates in the Croky Cup this weekend.

Tau scored the third goal on his full debut late in the game against the third-division outfit.

The Bafana Bafana star finished off a great move by Royale Union by chipping the ball past the goalkeeper at the Joseph Marien Stadium.

He is spending the current campaign on a season-long loan with Saint-Gilloise from Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premiership.

Watch his first goal in Belgium below:

