world soccer 22.8.2018 10:53 am

Pjanic signs contract extension with Juventus

AFP
Juventus' defender Giorgio Chiellini (L) celebrates with teammates Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala (C) after scoring during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match Juventus vs Barcelona, on April 11, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel MEDINA

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Juventus until 2023, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has won back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup doubles since joining the Bianconeri from Roma in 2016.

Known as a set-piece specialist, Pjanic has scored 15 league goals directly from free-kicks since arriving in Italy in 2011.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club,” Pjanic, who has scored 12 goals in 79 international appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, wrote on Twitter.

Juve kicked off their Serie A title defence last Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo as Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut after joining from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($114.5 million) last month.

