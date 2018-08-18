Erasmus reveals why he moved to Portugal

Erasmus joins the club from Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna after signing a two-year contract.

“When the opportunity arose to come and represent Vitória, I spoke with my former coach, Eric Tinkler, who gave me the best references of the club,” Erasmus told the club’s website.

“He told me a little about the history and grandeur of Vitória and especially about the good fish that is eaten in Setubal, but which, I confess, I am not very fond of. I will have to prove it.”

