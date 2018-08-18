 
PSL News 18.8.2018

Erasmus reveals why he moved to Portugal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kermit Erasmus

Kermit Erasmus

Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus has signed for Portuguese side Victoria de Setubal.

Erasmus joins the club from Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna after signing a two-year contract.

“When the opportunity arose to come and represent Vitória, I spoke with my former coach, Eric Tinkler, who gave me the best references of the club,” Erasmus told the club’s website.

“He told me a little about the history and grandeur of Vitória and especially about the good fish that is eaten in Setubal, but which, I confess, I am not very fond of. I will have to prove it.”

