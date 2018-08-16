 
menu
world soccer 16.8.2018 04:39 pm

Kehrer signs five-year deal to seal move to PSG

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 5, 2018 shows Schalke's German defender Thilo Kehrer celebrating after scoring the first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs Schalke 04 in Augsburg, southern Germany. Thilo Kehrer, the 21-year-old German defender, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions club said on August 16, 2018, becoming the second player of the summer after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE / RESTRICTIONS: DURING MATCH TIME: DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE TO 15 PICTURES PER MATCH AND FORBID IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 5, 2018 shows Schalke's German defender Thilo Kehrer celebrating after scoring the first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs Schalke 04 in Augsburg, southern Germany. Thilo Kehrer, the 21-year-old German defender, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions club said on August 16, 2018, becoming the second player of the summer after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE / RESTRICTIONS: DURING MATCH TIME: DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE TO 15 PICTURES PER MATCH AND FORBID IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

Germany Under-21 defender Thilo Kehrer completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday by signing a five-year contract, the French champions announced.

“I could not imagine a better club to push my development and achieve my goals,” Kehrer was quoted as saying on the PSG website.

The rising German star is PSG’s second signing of the summer after veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

“Several big clubs were chasing his (Kehrer’s) signature, and he chose Paris Saint-Germain to continue his climb through the ranks of European football,” said PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaif.

“This transfer is in keeping with our policy of producing, and attracting, the talented stars of tomorrow, with the aim of helping them improve alongside great and experienced players.”

Schalke announced on Sunday that they had agreed to sell the 21-year-old to PSG for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($42.3 million).

“The economic dimension of this transfer and the desire of Thilo to accept the PSG offer moved us to support this transfer,” said Schalke’s director of sport Christian Heidel.

Kehrer, who has yet to make his senior Germany debut, was part of the German team which won the Under-21 European championships last month and played 27 Bundesliga matches last year for Schalke.

“From the ball boy from the ‘Knappenschmiede’ (Schalke academy) to the first-team squad, the German Youth team championship and my first home derby win (against Borussia Dortmund),” Kehrer wrote on Instagram.

“During my time at Schalke, I not only learned a lot, I’m met great people who shaped me and made me the person and player I am today.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.