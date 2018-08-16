 
menu
African Soccer 16.8.2018 04:37 pm

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to play Everton in November friendly

AFP
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr (BackpagePix)

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr (BackpagePix)

Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia will play a friendly against English Premier League side Everton in November in a match organised by the clubs’ shared sponsor, officials said.

Everton beat Gor Mahia 2-1 when the two clubs met last year during a friendly played as part of the English club’s first ever visit to East Africa.

Gor Mahia, who hope to retain the Kenyan national league title, are on a winning streak and currently top their group in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kenya-based sports betting company SportPesa, which sponsors Everton, organised a seven-team mini-tournament of its East African teams in June, which was won by Gor Mahia, earning the side the opportunity to play the English friendly.

Gor Mahia’s British-born coach Dylan Kerr said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the players and Kenyan football.”

“It is an opportunity for Gor Mahia to put Kenya on the global football map by playing one of the most established clubs in the UK,” he added.

The match is due to be played on either November 6 or 7 at Everton’s Goodison Park ground in Liverpool.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.