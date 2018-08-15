Ivory Coast star Zaha commits to Palace

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast forward — who is Palace’s joint highest Premier League scorer — has been a transfer target for several higher profile clubs.

However, Zaha, who has been with the Eagles since he was 12, has committed himself to Palace.

“Crystal Palace are delighted to announce that Wilfried Zaha has pledged his future to the club by signing a contract extension, which will see the Ivorian forward remain in south London until the end of the 2022/23 season,” read a club statement on their website.

Zaha, who played a pivotal role in Palace retaining their place in the elite last term scoring nine goals as they recovered after a woeful start to the season, said he was delighted to have the contract discussions out of the way.

“I’m very pleased,” he said.

“Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I’m buzzing that we managed to get it sorted.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish — who also persuaded manager Roy Hodgson to extend his contract last week — said it reflected Zaha’s loyalty to the club and the area of south London he grew up in.

“This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him,” said Parish.

“This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf – and is richly deserved.”

Zaha, who played a couple of times for England in friendlies which still allowed him the leeway to opt to play for the country of his birth Ivory Coast, has been at Palace all his career save an unhappy two year spell at Manchester United but he attracted interest in the close season from reportedly the likes of Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

