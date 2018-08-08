Lucas Radebe’s son on trial at Leeds – report

BBC journalist Adam Pope tweeted Lucas Radebe was in attendance to watch Leeds in action against Stoke City yesterday – a game they won 3-1 – as his son is on trial at the club.

Radebe Junior is a striker or a winger who has been given the chance to impress at Leeds.

The 19-year-old will undergo a week-long trial with the Championship club in the hope of earning a deal.

Looking at the replies from Pope’s tweet, it seems Leeds fans would love to see Radebe Junior follow in the footsteps of father at the club.

His father enjoys legendary status at Leeds, having played for the club for more than 10 years.

The now 49-year-old joined the Elland Road-based side from Kaizer Chiefs in September 1994 for a reported fee of £250,000.

Great to see Lucas Radebe at the match yesterday. I understand his son Lucas Jr (19) who is a striker/winger is spending a week at the club on trial. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) 6 August 2018

