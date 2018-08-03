 
Casillas wants to finish career with Porto

Iker Casillas added the Portuguese title to the five La Liga crowns he won with Real Madrid

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who has a year left on his Porto contract, said on Thursday that he wants to “finish his career ” with the club.

“I would like to finish my career with FC Porto and go to the end of my contract,” the 37-year-old former Real Madrid goalkeeper told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

“It would be nice to have only a few clubs in my career,” he added. “I spent a large part of my life at Real Madrid, which is the best club in history, but I came to Portugal and into a strong team like FC Porto and that makes me very happy.”

Casillas, who won a World Cup and two European titles with Spain, extended his contract in May shortly after Porto won the Portuguese title.

He will have a chance to compete again in the Champions League, a competition he won three times with Real, and in which he has made a record 178 appearances.

Porto kick off their domestic season on Saturday when they play Aves, surprise winner of the Portuguese Cup last season, in the Supercup.

