Greek giants table offer for Bafana star – reports

Zungu was one of the star performers for Amiens last season, making 28 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side and scoring once.

Olympiacos will be taking part in this season’s Uefa Europa League, and this could tempt Zungu to join them.

However, it’s unclear at this stage if Amiens will accept the enticing offer.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was linked with a move to French giants Monaco, but the proposed failed to materialise.

Zungu left South Africa for Europe in July 2016 to join Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, where he played 19 league games before joining Amiens in August last year.

