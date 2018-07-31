 
menu
local soccer 31.7.2018 11:45 am

Greek giants table offer for Bafana star – reports

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Bongani Zungu during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bongani Zungu during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Reports in France suggest that Olympiacos have submitted a bid in the region of €7m (about R107m) to Amiens SC for Bongani Zungu.

Zungu was one of the star performers for Amiens last season, making 28 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side and scoring once.

Olympiacos will be taking part in this season’s Uefa Europa League, and this could tempt Zungu to join them.

However, it’s unclear at this stage if Amiens will accept the enticing offer.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was linked with a move to French giants Monaco, but the proposed failed to materialise.

Zungu left South Africa for Europe in July 2016 to join Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, where he played 19 league games before joining Amiens in August last year.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.