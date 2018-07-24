 
menu
world soccer 24.7.2018 05:08 pm

Barcelona host Real Madrid for first Clasico in October

AFP
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) celebrates a goal beside Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) celebrates a goal beside Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Defending Spanish champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid on October 28 in the first Clasico of the 2018/19 season, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

Real Madrid, who finished third in the league, 17 points behind champions Barcelona, will host the second meeting of the two Spanish giants on March 3, the federation added as it unveiled the season calendar.

The season opens on the weekend of August 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.

The Spanish capital’s derbies will be at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu on September 30 and at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano on February 10.

The Copa del Rey final will be held on May 25 at a yet-to-be determined stadium, the federation said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.