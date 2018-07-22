Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan

Tau was signed to the English club on Friday after weeks of Mamelodi Sundowns and Brighton discussing the details of the deal.

The Bafana Bafana striker will be loaned out by the club because he can’t get a work permit in England.

“I loan deal is always good to help a player to get better, it new for me to be in Europe and I will also get to work on myself and improve on things that I believe I will need in the longer run. And to enjoy and make memories, I love making memories,” Tau told Brighton’s website.

