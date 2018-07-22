 
PSL News 22.7.2018 12:05 pm

Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan

Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau says the loan deal will help him adapt to playing in Europe.

Tau was signed to the English club on Friday after weeks of Mamelodi Sundowns and Brighton discussing the details of the deal.

The Bafana Bafana striker will be loaned out by the club because he can’t get a work permit in England.

“I loan deal is always good to help a player to get better, it new for me to be in Europe and I will also get to work on myself and improve on things that I believe I will need in the longer run. And to enjoy and make memories, I love making memories,” Tau told Brighton’s website.

