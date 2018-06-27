Preview: Serbia vs Brazil

Brazil have not looked at their best throughout the tournament so far but they are sitting top of Group E, having followed up an opening 1-1 draw against Switzerland with a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The Selecao are currently ahead of second-placed Switzerland on goal difference whilst Serbia, who suffered a late 2-1 defeat to the Swiss last time out, are sitting in third place on three points.

Tite’s men know a draw would guarantee their place in the last-16 whilst bettering Switzerland’s result would clinch top spot. However, finishing runner-up in the group could act as a blessing in disguise with defending champions Germany potentially awaiting the Group E winners.

Brazil’s head coach will have a tough decision to make regarding his starting 11 with Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Casemiro all on a yellow card, and further cautions for the trio would see them miss the next match.

Serbia go into the contest knowing only a win will secure their place in the first knockout round and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says his side will be giving absolutely everything to progress in Russia.

This will be the second meeting between Serbia and Brazil with the former as an independent nation – their first encounter was in a friendly in June 2014, the Selecao winning 1-0.

Mladen Krstajic also has issues regarding booked players with six players currently on a caution although he is expected to name his strongest possible 11 for the contest at the Otkritie Arena in Moscow.

