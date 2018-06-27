 
menu
World Cup News 27.6.2018 03:00 pm

Preview: Mexico vs Sweden

Sweden's forward Marcus Berg (C) heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Sweden's forward Marcus Berg (C) heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Mexico head into Wednesday’s final Group F clash against Sweden with the knowledge a draw will be enough to clinch top spot.

El Tricolor have recorded back-to-back victories against defending champions Germany and South Korea to sit proudly at the top of their group and just one more point would secure this position ahead of the last-16 stage.

However, Juan Carlos Osorio’s men could also find themselves eliminated from the tournament if they lose to the Swedes and Germany overcome South Korea, who have a slim chance of progressing, by two goals.

Mexico’s head coach could decide to rotate his squad with midfielder Marco Fabian pushing for a first start of the tournament, while Porto forward Jesus Corona is also in contention to play.

The Group F leaders are unbeaten in their last five group stage matches at the World Cup and have lost just two of their last 19 games at this stage of the major event.

Sweden may still be reeling from the 2-1 stoppage-time defeat to Germany last time out and they will need to refocus if they are going to book their place in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

Blagult’s defeat to Joachim Low’s side was their first in the group stage of the World Cup since 1990, when they lost 2-1 to Costa Rica.

Head coach Janne Andersson could decide to make changes to his starting 11 with Sebastian Larsson, Viktor Claesson and Albin Ekdal all one booking away from suspension.

Mexico are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against Sweden although all of those games were friendlies.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Anti-establishment leftist wins Mexican presidency 2.7.2018
Sweden power into World Cup last 16 by beating Mexico 27.6.2018
Blow by blow: Mexico vs Sweden 27.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.