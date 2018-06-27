Preview: Mexico vs Sweden

El Tricolor have recorded back-to-back victories against defending champions Germany and South Korea to sit proudly at the top of their group and just one more point would secure this position ahead of the last-16 stage.

However, Juan Carlos Osorio’s men could also find themselves eliminated from the tournament if they lose to the Swedes and Germany overcome South Korea, who have a slim chance of progressing, by two goals.

Mexico’s head coach could decide to rotate his squad with midfielder Marco Fabian pushing for a first start of the tournament, while Porto forward Jesus Corona is also in contention to play.

The Group F leaders are unbeaten in their last five group stage matches at the World Cup and have lost just two of their last 19 games at this stage of the major event.

Sweden may still be reeling from the 2-1 stoppage-time defeat to Germany last time out and they will need to refocus if they are going to book their place in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

Blagult’s defeat to Joachim Low’s side was their first in the group stage of the World Cup since 1990, when they lost 2-1 to Costa Rica.

Head coach Janne Andersson could decide to make changes to his starting 11 with Sebastian Larsson, Viktor Claesson and Albin Ekdal all one booking away from suspension.

Mexico are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against Sweden although all of those games were friendlies.

