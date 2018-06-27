Preview: South Korea vs Germany

Following their opening defeat to Mexico, Germany head into the final set of Group F games needing to win by two clear goals to guarantee a place in the next round. Anything less would leave them vulnerable to elimination.

Germany bounced back from the loss to Mexico with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against the Swedes at the weekend and midfielder Brandt says they will look to carry the momentum gained from that into the Korea match.

“We shouldn’t change the way we play,” he said. “We have to carry on as we played against the Swedes for long periods: short, quick passes, with forward pressure.

“We will try to constrict the opposition in their own back third.”

The Germans will be without the suspended Jerome Boateng following his red card against Sweden but fellow defender Mats Hummels is set to return after recovering from a neck problem.

Midfielder Sebastian Rudy underwent an operation on his nose after being injured in the Sweden game but he could still play in a protective mask.

Among the other changes being considered by boss Joachim Loew is a start for Mario Gomez at centre forward after he came on at the break against the Swedes and made an impact. That could result in Timo Werner being pushed into a wide role.

Korea have suffered a setback with the news that captain Ki Sung-yueng will miss out due to calf strain. He joins Park Joo-ho (hamstring) on the injured list.

Midfielder Ju Se-jong said: “I expect Germany will come out strong in order to score as many goals as possible against us, which could allow us some space at their back. We’d have to take full advantage of that with our quick counter-attacks through (Lee) Seung-woo or (Moon) Seon-min.”

After two defeats so far, Korea must win the game and hope Mexico beat Sweden if they are to stand any chance of going through to the knockout stage.

