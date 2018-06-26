 
World Cup News 26.6.2018

Blow by blow: Iceland vs Croatia

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 6, 2017 Luka Modric from Croatia kicks the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Croatia and Finland in Rijeka. The 2018 World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14, 2018 until July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER

Iceland face a mountainous task to qualify when they take on in-form Croatia in their final World Cup Group D game on Tuesday.

The Strakarnir okkar earned praise for their dogged display in drawing 1-1 with Argentina in their opener but were well below par in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria.

In contrast, it has been all good news for the Croats, easing past the Super Eagles 2-0 before producing a brilliant 3-0 victory against the Argentinians.

It means they have already qualified top of the group but it is a different story for Iceland, who need a win as a minimum before different permutations come into play.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s only injury concern is Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s calf problem which will again rule the Burnley man out, while they are again likely to switch back to a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Jon Dadi Bodvardsson a likely selection casualty.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has suggested he will make a number of changes to his starting XI in Rostov in order to rest his key players, with veteran Vedran Corluka one of those expected to come in.

These teams have plenty of recent history having met in qualifying for Russia, with both sides winning their home encounters but it is the Vatreni who have historically had the upper hand, winning four of their six previous matches.

These are also quite often quite feisty affairs, with three red cards being awarded in their last four matches.

Avoiding defeat would see Croatia remain unbeaten in the World Cup group stages for the first time in their five attempts as an independent nation.

