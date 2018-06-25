 
Blow by blow: Iran vs Portugal

Portuguese defender Bruno Fernandes (L) celebrates with captain Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between Portugal and Algeria, on June 7, 2018 at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. / AFP PHOTO / JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO

Iran will look to make history on Monday when they aim to reach the knockout stages for the first time ever by beating Portugal.

The Iranians have performed above expectations in Russia so far, recording only their second-ever World Cup win against Morocco before a brave showing in the 1-0 loss to Spain.

The Persian nation must now get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and co in Mordovia to book their place in the last-16 in what will be the second meeting between the nations at a World Cup, Portugal coming out on top 2-0 in 2006.

Team Melli are winless against European opposition in the World Cup but showed enough in the defeat to Spain to suggest they will be no pushovers, while coach Carlos Queiroz will have some insight on their opponents having previously managed Portugal.

Iran are sweating over the fitness of Olympiakos defender Ehsan Hajsafi after he sustained a thigh injury in the last game, with Milad Mohammadi in line to replace him.

Portugal have concerns over Joao Moutinho after he missed several days of training with illness but Raphael Guerreiro is available after a minor muscle problem.

The reigning European champions only need a draw to make it through to the last-16 and will hope Ronaldo can continue his rich vein of form having scored four times in Russia thus far.

The Real Madrid forward netted his 85th goal in the 1-0 win over Morocco last time out and is now second on the all-time international goalscorer list.

Portugal have a good record against nations who have made it to the World Cup via the Asian section of qualifying, winning three out of four meetings.

