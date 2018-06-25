Blow by blow: Uruguay vs Russia

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The two nations are already through to the last-16 having both seen off Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Russia beating both nations in style as they recorded a 5-0 victory over the Saudis in the tournament opener.

They followed that up by defeating Egypt 3-1 as they continue to defy pre-tournament expectations having been tipped to struggle following a poor run of results in the build-up.

Winger Denis Cheryshev has emerged as their star man, netting three times, while Artem Dzyuba is expected to keep his place up front having proved more effective than Fyodor Smolov, scoring twice so far.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s men only need a draw to become the first Russian team in World Cup history to win a group, although top spot might not lead to an easier last-16 game with one of Spain or Portugall likely to be waiting in the next round.

While Russia have performed above expectations, Uruguay have struggled to get going, grinding out two 1-0 wins to make it through to the last-16 for the third World Cup running.

With Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez up front, La Celeste were expected to be full of goals but have instead employed a more pragmatic approach to get out of the group.

Their no-thrills style has seen them lose just once in the last 12 months and they will certainly be much tougher for Russia to break down than Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay are expected to stick with the same team that beat Saudi Arabia for what will be just the second meeting between the nations, the last having ended 1-1 in 2012.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.