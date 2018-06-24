 
menu
World Cup News 24.6.2018 06:35 pm

Preview: Poland vs Colombia

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 8, 2017, Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after he scored a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Poland and Montenegro in Warsaw. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 8, 2017, Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after he scored a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Poland and Montenegro in Warsaw. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Goals on the cards with all to play for in Kazan.

A massive game for the two fancied sides in Group H, both of whom were massively disappointing in opening-round defeats to Senegal and Japan.

Defeat for either would mean elimination and that really would be a huge disappointment. It’s a real high-pressure game now and looks fiendishly tough to predict as we try to second-guess their reaction to such big setbacks at the start of their campaigns.

Colombia are probably the likelier winners, but quotes of 12/5 for a Poland win look like an over-reaction to an admittedly shoddy display against Senegal.

They’ve got plenty of dangerous players – including one of the world’s very best strikers – and shouldn’t be this price against anyone outside the absolute elite here.

It feels like this could go one of two ways given the context the match now has. It’s either going to be incredibly cagey, or incredibly open. Generally at this World Cup when two evenly-matched teams have clashed, it’s been the latter. This one could have goals – especially with a draw only being of limited value to either side.

Over 2.5 goals is odds-against at 23/20 and looks a pretty good shout at that price given what we saw from both defences in their first matches.

For the same reason, both teams look overpriced in the “win and both teams to score” market, where Poland are 6/1 and Colombia are 4/1. The straight 10/11 for both teams to score also looks like an ideal bet if you’re the sort of punter who likes rock-solid odds-on shots.

·         Poland to win at 12/5

·         Poland to win and both teams to score at 6/1

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Japan booed off but reach last 16 despite Poland loss 28.6.2018
Blow by blow: Japan vs Poland 28.6.2018
Blow by blow: Senegal vs Colombia 28.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.