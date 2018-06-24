Blow by blow: England vs Panama

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

After grabbing a last-minute winner against Tunisia thanks to Harry Kane’s header from a corner kick, the Three Lions are in a buoyant mood ahead of the game with World Cup rookies Panama.

It was a frustrating game for Gareth Southgate’s men, who should have taken more of their chances and won more convincingly but dug in to taste victory in an opening World Cup game for the first time since 2006.

Their Central American opponents, on the other hand, are set to exit the World Cup at the first hurdle unless they can get an unlikely result against England, following their 3-0 loss to Belgium.

A spirited display in the first half saw them hold Roberto Martinez’s men to a 0-0 draw but the quality shone in the second half and they eventually caved to defeat.

Unsurprisingly, England are the overwhelming favourites to beat Panama and set up a showdown with Belgium, who laid down a marker with an impressive 5-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, to see who eventually tops the group.

In terms of selection, England’s main concern is the fitness of Dele Alli, who has been suffering from a thigh injury and is very doubtful for the game with Panama.

It means Ruben Loftus-Cheek is primed to start after the Crystal Palace midfielder was impressive in his short cameo against Tunisia with his powerful running causing problems to a tiring defence.

Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez has already confirmed he will play with the same XI that started against Belgium and it is likely they will adopt the same approach by trying to sit back and keep England at bay before trying to counter-attack.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.