Muniz, who took over in 2016 and returned the club to the top division last year, was dismissed following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol that left Levante just one point above the relegation zone.

A dreadful run of 15 league matches without a win prompted the club to change and Lopez will assume first-team duties for the rest of the season, starting with next weekend’s trip to Getafe.

