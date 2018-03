The 66-year-old has coached Young Boys, FC Zurich and FC Sion and was also in charge of the Armenia national team from 2014 to 2015.

“A lot of Kosovo footballers play in the Swiss league and Bernard knows them,” said Kosovo federation chief Fadil Vokrri.

Kosovo, admitted to FIFA only in May 2016, face Malta, Faroe Islands and Azerbaijan in forthcoming friendlies.

