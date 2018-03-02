 
menu
world soccer 2.3.2018 10:40 pm

Porto deny accusation of match-fixing in game against Estoril

AFP
Spectators evacuate the stands following security instructions during the first part of the Portuguese league football match between GD Estoril Praia and FC Porto at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium in Estoril on January 15, 2018

Spectators evacuate the stands following security instructions during the first part of the Portuguese league football match between GD Estoril Praia and FC Porto at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium in Estoril on January 15, 2018

Prosecutors in Portugal confirmed on Friday that they are investigating a complaint that FC Porto fixed a match that they won away to Estoril, an allegation the two clubs firmly deny.

According to a report in sports daily A Bola — who said an anonymous complaint had been made to police on Thursday — officials from the two clubs had met in a Lisbon hotel to negotiate the result of the match played to a completion on February 21.

In the days following the game they received a payment of some 730,000 euros ($900,000), A Bola said.

The game had been abandoned at half-time in January due to fears over an unsafe stadium at Estoril, near Lisbon, with Porto trailing 1-0.

The second half was played on February 21, with Porto coming back to win 3-1.

“It is totally false that there was any negotiation over the second half of the game against Estoril,” said Porto in a statement.

Estoril labelled the claims as “defamatory”.

Francisco Marques, Porto’s communications director, then took to social media to explain that there had been transfers of money towards several clubs including Estoril.

However, he said these had been made to honour debts from transfers of two players whose rights belonged in part to Estoril.

“The transfer of 784,000 euros (allowed) to pay a bill dating to October 26, 2017 for the transfer of Carlos Eduardo to (Saudi Arabian side) Al Hilal and for Lica” to Porto, he explained.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for Portugal’s public prosecutor confirmed that a complaint had been received “in connection with the second half of the Estoril Praia-FC Porto match”, and that it was being investigated.

Porto’s bitter foes Benfica were forced to deny similar allegations in December, saying they had been targeted in a “desperate campaign” by their rivals.

Porto are currently five points clear of Benfica at the top of the table.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Micho urges Pirates to bring their A-game against Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Micho urges Pirates to bring their A-game against Chiefs

Former Chiefs, Pirates striker joins ABC Motsepe club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs, Pirates striker joins ABC Motsepe club

Former Chiefs striker stops trial to bury his father
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs striker stops trial to bury his father

Cassper to support winning team in Soweto Derby
Phakaaathi

Cassper to support winning team in Soweto Derby

Twitter reacts to Morrison kissing Pirates teammates
Phakaaathi

Twitter reacts to Morrison kissing Pirates teammates

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Pirates vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 23 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
15 Polokwane City 21 23
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.