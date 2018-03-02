 
world soccer 2.3.2018 10:40 pm

Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas

AFP
Referee Anthony Taylor (L) talks to Manchester City players after giving a red card to Manchester City's midfielder Fabian Delph during the English FA Cup fifth round football match against Wigan Athletic February 19, 2018

Referee Anthony Taylor (L) talks to Manchester City players after giving a red card to Manchester City's midfielder Fabian Delph during the English FA Cup fifth round football match against Wigan Athletic February 19, 2018

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 ($68,000) for their players’ behaviour in the stormy FA Cup defeat against third tier Wigan.

Several of Pep Guardiola’s stars surrounded referee Anthony Taylor following the controversial dismissal of City defender Fabian Delph in the first half of the Premier League leaders’ shock 1-0 loss.

“Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” a Football Association statement said on Friday.

“The incident took place in their Emirates FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic last month.”

Following Delph’s dismissal, City manager Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook argued on the touchline.

At the end of the fifth round match — won by Wigan thanks to a Will Grigg goal — Latics fans invaded the pitch, while City supporters were involved in unrest, with some damage caused to advertising boards.

City striker Sergio Aguero was confronted by one fan on the pitch in an incident which was investigated by the FA, who decided to take no action against the player.

