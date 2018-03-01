 
local soccer 1.3.2018 09:53 am

Pienaar announces retirement from football

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steven Pienaar. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has announced his retirement from football after 18 years in the game.

The 35-year-old was released by Bidvest Wits in January, just six months after joining the defending Absa Premiership champions.

He was linked with a move to Cape Town City, but that deal never materialised

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from football,” Pienaar said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just want to say thanks to my mum, my family and all the clubs that I’ve played for and the supporters ofcourse, how could I forget you guys.

“Thanks for the love throughout my career. Follow me on social media, there’s an announcement coming soon and you guys will be the first to know.

“Thanks for the love.”

Pienaar started his career at Ajax Cape Town before making the move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the Eredivisie twice in 2002 and 2004.

The former Bafana captain then joined German side Borussia Dortmund before moving again to join English Premiership outfit Everton.

He finished his career in England at Sunderland under former Everton mentor David Moyes.

Pienaar has 61 for Bafana Bafana and represented South Africa at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Pirates vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 23 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
15 Polokwane City 21 23
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

poll

