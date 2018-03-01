Pienaar announces retirement from football

The 35-year-old was released by Bidvest Wits in January, just six months after joining the defending Absa Premiership champions.

He was linked with a move to Cape Town City, but that deal never materialised

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from football,” Pienaar said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just want to say thanks to my mum, my family and all the clubs that I’ve played for and the supporters ofcourse, how could I forget you guys.

“Thanks for the love throughout my career. Follow me on social media, there’s an announcement coming soon and you guys will be the first to know.

“Thanks for the love.”

It’s been an amazing ride made more special by you, the fans. Thank You. It’s been an honour. 🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qsy4bZCLjT — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) 28 February 2018

Pienaar started his career at Ajax Cape Town before making the move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the Eredivisie twice in 2002 and 2004.

The former Bafana captain then joined German side Borussia Dortmund before moving again to join English Premiership outfit Everton.

He finished his career in England at Sunderland under former Everton mentor David Moyes.

Pienaar has 61 for Bafana Bafana and represented South Africa at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

