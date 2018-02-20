 
menu
world soccer 20.2.2018 05:40 pm

Qatar Airways replace Lufthansa as Bayern Munich sponsor

AFP

Bayern Munich confirmed Tuesday that Qatar Airways will replace Lufthansa as one of their sponsors, expanding the German club’s business links with the Gulf state.

Qatar Airways have signed a five-year deal as ‘platinum partners’, the level below Bayern’s main sponsors Adidas, Telekom, Audi and Allianz.

The Qatar Airways logo will now appear on the shirt sleeves of the runaway German league leaders.

Bayern’s marketing director Andreas Jung told Frankfurt-based newspaper FAZ that such a partnership “will help us to become more international”.

Qatar Airways have taken over the current sponsorship deal, from August 2017, of Doha’s Hamad International Airport, to sponsor Bayern’s shirt sleeves.

According to FAZ, the new sponsorship deal will earn Bayern more than the 10 million euros ($12.3m) they received annually from Hamad International Airport.

The move will raise eyebrows in Bavaria with German airline Lufthansa now dropped.

Their ties to Qatar have seen Bayern repeatedly criticised because of the human rights situation in the host nation of the 2022 World Cup finals.

Bayern spent their winter break in Qatar, which organises a training camp every January for the German champions.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club
Phakaaathi

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?
Phakaaathi

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?
Phakaaathi

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?

fixtures

Chiefs vs CT City
Plat Stars vs SuperSport
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chiefs 1-0 CT City
Arrows 1-2 Wits
Baroka 0-0 Chippa
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Kaizer Chiefs 21 34
3 Orlando Pirates 21 33
4 Free State Stars 20 32
5 Maritzburg United 21 31
6 Cape Town City 21 31
7 Chippa United 21 27
8 Baroka FC 21 27
9 AmaZulu 21 26
10 Bidvest Wits 21 25
11 Bloem Celtic 20 25
12 SuperSport United 20 24
13 Golden Arrows 21 23
14 Polokwane City 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.