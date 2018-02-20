 
menu
world soccer 20.2.2018 05:40 pm

How to stop Sanchez? Tie him up, says Sevilla coach Montella

AFP
Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella is wary of the threat of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba in particular

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella is wary of the threat of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba in particular

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella joked he might have to use a novel approach to dealing with the threat of Alexis Sanchez when his team come up against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Manchester have fantastic players and Sanchez has improved hugely over the course of his career,” said Italian Montella, who knows the Chilean from the time he spent in Serie A with Udinese.

“How do we stop him? I don’t know. We’ll have to tie him up!”

Another player Montella knows from Serie A is Paul Pogba, although it is not certain the former Juventus midfielder will even start in the last 16, first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan amid reports of an uneasy relationship with his manager Jose Mourinho.

“He is a complete player, strong, technical and scores goals. He is fantastic,” Montella told reporters at Sevilla’s stadium on Tuesday.

“He was the most expensive player in history before Neymar. I hope he doesn’t play!”

Montella was appointed during Spain’s winter break following the controversial sacking of Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo, who had just undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

Sacked by AC Milan in November, Montella will be taking charge of only his second Champions League game when he comes up against United.

He previously oversaw Roma’s defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of the last 16 in 2011, while Jose Mourinho has vast experience of the Champions League, a competition he has won with both FC Porto and Inter Milan.

“He was a pioneer. I have read books about his style of coaching,” said Montella of Mourinho.

“I don’t know how many Champions League matches he has managed. But against his experience we will need to not think about that and be brave.”

Montella also said that winger Joaquin Correa had trained on Tuesday and could play after coming off in the first half of Saturday’s La Liga win at Las Palmas, while his fellow Argentine, playmaker Ever Banega, could also return.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club
Phakaaathi

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?
Phakaaathi

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?
Phakaaathi

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?

fixtures

Chiefs vs CT City
Plat Stars vs SuperSport
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chiefs 1-0 CT City
Arrows 1-2 Wits
Baroka 0-0 Chippa
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Kaizer Chiefs 21 34
3 Orlando Pirates 21 33
4 Free State Stars 20 32
5 Maritzburg United 21 31
6 Cape Town City 21 31
7 Chippa United 21 27
8 Baroka FC 21 27
9 AmaZulu 21 26
10 Bidvest Wits 21 25
11 Bloem Celtic 20 25
12 SuperSport United 20 24
13 Golden Arrows 21 23
14 Polokwane City 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.