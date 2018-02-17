 
menu
world soccer 17.2.2018 02:40 am

Mourinho says new midfielder will replace Carrick, not Pogba

by Timothy ABRAHAM/AFP
Michael Carrick, 36, is set to retire at the end of the season and take a role on United's coaching staff

Michael Carrick, 36, is set to retire at the end of the season and take a role on United's coaching staff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his intention to sign another central midfielder in the next transfer window but as a replacement for Michael Carrick not Paul Pogba.

Mourinho spent the majority of his Friday press conference ahead of the club’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Huddersfield Town angrily responding to questions over Pogba’s future at the club amid speculation of a rift between him and the player.

French publication L’Equipe claimed Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus for £89.3 million ($123.5 million, 100.5 million euros) in August 2016, had been unhappy in a more defensive role in the team and said his future lay away from Old Trafford.

Pogba has struggled for form in recent weeks and Mourinho substituted the 24-year-old in two of United’s last three matches.

Mourinho, however, hit back at what believes are “lies” regarding the France international before he later talked about his desire to strengthen midfield with Carrick, 36, set to retire at the end of the season and take up a role on United’s coaching staff.

“We need to sign a midfield player,” said Mourinho. “Because we are going to lose Michael Carrick. Of course, we need balance in the team.

“Some of you (the media) keep saying that we are going to buy that striker, that winger, that left winger, that right winger.”

The Portuguese boss added: “You can accuse me of many things, but you cannot say that I lied to you. When I don’t want to say things, I don’t say (them). But I don’t take you in other directions.

“We are looking and we are going to try to sign a midfield player.”

– ‘McTominay didn’t arrive from the moon’ –

Carrick himself has talked up 21-year-old Scott McTominay as a potential replacement, and Mourinho insisted he is aware of the academy graduate’s ability having utilised him in 12 games this season.

“Scott McTominay didn’t arrive here from the moon,” added the former Chelsea boss. “Before he came to the first-team he trained with us many times last season.

“He came to us in pre-season and then we realised that with Andreas Pereira going to Valencia, we decided not to buy another player because we had Scott McTominay ready to step up.

“The objective of having a squad that is not so big is exactly to be open for this.

United, second in the Premier League but a huge 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, face a crunch period of matches after Saturday’s clash. These include a two-legged Champions League tie against Sevilla and league games with top four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Mourinho, however, insisted United will not treat the FA Cup — which he won while at Chelsea in 2007 — lightly.

“Let’s go step by step. The next one is the one that, on Saturday at 7:30 pm (1930 GMT), we are out of the FA Cup or we are in the quarter-final draw,” he said.

“It is black or white. It’s not grey. That is really important because it’s a knockout match. We are going to face the game in the best possible way.

“Sevilla is half of a knock-out, so not so crucial as Huddersfield, but almost.

“We are going to try, we are going to try. The Champions League is more difficult than the Europa League, we all know that.

“And the FA Cup in this moment, I believe all the top teams, I think only Liverpool and Arsenal are out. A nice draw for Chelsea, for Man City, for Tottenham.

“Top teams are going to be in the quarter-final. Let’s make sure we are there too, but even the FA Cup will be tough,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?
Phakaaathi

Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?

Ajax release Erwin Isaacs after theft allegations
Phakaaathi

Ajax release Erwin Isaacs after theft allegations

Jacob Zuma’s soccer moments
Phakaaathi

Jacob Zuma’s soccer moments

Former Chiefs striker ‘too fat’ to join Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs striker ‘too fat’ to join Leopards

Pirates release five reserve team players
Phakaaathi

Pirates release five reserve team players

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.