world soccer 16.2.2018 02:40 pm

Mourinho protege Morais is new Barnsley boss

AFP
Jose Morais, pictured on the left with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, is the new manager of struggling English Championship side Barnsley

English second-tier strugglers Barnsley have appointed Jose Morais as their new head coach on an 18-month contract, the club announced Friday.

Morais worked under Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho while his fellow Portuguese was in charge of Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The 52-year-old Morais succeeds Paul Heckingbottom, who controversially left Barnsley to join Yorkshire and Championship rivals Leeds United this month.

“We’re really, really pleased to have secured the club’s number one target from the start of the process,” Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said on the club’s website.

“The interviewed candidates were all strong contenders, but the unanimous decision was to appoint Jose who instilled the full board with the belief that he is the right man to lead us up the table, whilst bringing excitement back to the club with an attacking style and goals for the fans to enjoy.”

Barnsley are third from bottom of the Championship.

