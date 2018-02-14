 
world soccer 14.2.2018 11:40 pm

Klopp hails ‘perfect’ Liverpool Champions League display

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as the Liverpool attack tormented Porto 5-0

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised hat-trick hero Sadio Mane and his side’s “perfect” performance after they all but booked their place in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday by thumping Porto.

The five-time champions romped to a 5-0 victory at the Portuguese league leaders, and when asked if Liverpool had put in a perfect performance, Klopp told BT Sport: “Yes. You could say that of course.

“It was very professional, very mature in the right moments, very aggressive, good defending, good counter-attacking, keeping the ball, moving them around.

“In this game it was possible, usually it’s not that easy.”

In one of Liverpool’s best away displays since Klopp took over in October 2015, Mohamed Salah grabbed his 30th goal of the season and Roberto Firmino moved second in this season’s Champions League goalscoring charts behind Cristiano Ronaldo with his seventh of the tournament proper.

The German coach hailed his star forwards’ determination, after his team pressed an outclassed Porto into submission.

“At half-time I said, ‘the situation of the first half even when we were 2-0 up was when Mo Salah won the ball back in the centre of the park’,” Klopp added.

“That’s what you need in a game like this, a competition like this.

“I saw a lot of fantastic performances tonight, a result like this is only possible if they are all spot on.”

Liverpool were a threat all over the pitch, with Andrew Robertson impressing again at left-back and midfielder James Milner’s tireless running adding to the dynamism of the front three.

“I think Robertson played an outstanding game, finally he found his crosses, I thought they were in Scotland or somewhere,” Klopp said.

“Of course Sadio is man of the match but Roberto Firmino’s work rate was outstanding again.”

Mane is just the second Liverpool player to score a Champions League hat-trick away from home, following in the footsteps of Michael Owen, who did it twice.

“The most important thing is that we played as a team, and we did that, we played great football and we created a lot of chances,” said the Senegalese international.

“Which was the best goal? The third one pleased me the most because it was a nice strike.”

For Porto, this was an unexpectedly poor performance after a renaissance this season under former Portugal midfielder Sergio Conceicao.

“We didn’t have a good day against very strong, efficient opponents who were able to score at key moments,” admitted the 43-year-old.

“Our mistakes led to Liverpool goals. We were too passive, usually we are better in the duels.”

Mhlongo earmarked for bigger role at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Ertugral responds to Morrison’s ‘peeing dog’ celebration
Phakaaathi

Baroka set to axe Thobejane?
Phakaaathi

Sundowns defender to leave the club
Phakaaathi

Chiefs fans react to Baxter’s appointment
Phakaaathi

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

