 
menu
world soccer 13.2.2018 11:40 pm

Neymar not unsettled by Real speculation – Marquinhos

AFP
Marquinhos insists his teammate Neymar hasn't been affected by rumours of a move to Real Madrid

Marquinhos insists his teammate Neymar hasn't been affected by rumours of a move to Real Madrid

Neymar has not been affected by the rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos insisted ahead of the sides’ Champions League showdown.

“I don’t see him as being destabilised. He knows very well how to control his emotions. He handles the pressure and responds on the field,” said Marquinhos of his fellow Brazilian at a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He is a great person with a great entourage. We leave him to do his job on the field.

“He came to Paris to do great things and tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) match is a chance for him.”

Madrid left-back Marcelo had earlier done his bit to fuel the speculation, saying: “Madrid fans like good players. Any fan would like to have Neymar in their team.”

That was after he gave an interview to Brazilian television saying that his international colleague would one day play for the Spanish giants.

Real had been interested in Neymar before he joined Barcelona in 2013, and he then moved to Paris last August after the French side activated his 222 million-euro ($264 million) release clause to make him the world’s most expensive player.

Neymar has since averaged a goal a game in a PSG shirt, including scoring six times in the group stage of the Champions League.

When asked by a Spanish journalist if he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo in his team, PSG coach Unai Emery replied: “I am delighted to have Neymar.”

Real and PSG meet at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the last 16 before the return at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Ertugral responds to Morrison’s ‘peeing dog’ celebration
Phakaaathi

Ertugral responds to Morrison’s ‘peeing dog’ celebration

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him
Phakaaathi

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move
Phakaaathi

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.