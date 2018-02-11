 
menu
world soccer 11.2.2018 10:11 am

Coquelin enjoying the heat of the battle at Valencia

Jonty Mark
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (2-R) prepares to shoot against Martin Montoya (L, down) and Francis Coquelin (L, up), both of Valencia, during their Spanish King's Cup semifinal first leg match played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 01 February 2018. EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (2-R) prepares to shoot against Martin Montoya (L, down) and Francis Coquelin (L, up), both of Valencia, during their Spanish King's Cup semifinal first leg match played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 01 February 2018. EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Since joining Valencia almost exactly a month ago, it has been quite the baptism of fire for Francis Coquelin in Spanish football.

The 26 year-old has already featured against the two giants of Spanish football in Barcelona, who he faced twice in defeats in the Copa Del Rey semifinals, and Real Madrid, where he had to play out of position in central defence as Valencia were humbled 4-1 at home to Los Blancos in La Liga.

On Sunday afternoon, meanwhile, Coquelin will get his first taste of the Valencian derby, as his side host Levante at the Mestalla.

Coquelin describes that defeat to Real Madrid as the most difficult of his short stint at Valencia so far.

“I played in an unfamiliar role, I played centre back, I didn’t play there that much in my career, it was different but I enjoyed it. Even though the score was big it doesn’t really reflect the whole game, we played really well the second half, we conceded two penalties the first half and we made it very difficult (for ourselves),” he says.

Coquelin’s more familiar position, of course, is defensive midfield, where he played alongside his fellow Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia in the midweek Copa Del Rey semifinal defeat to Barcelona.

The pair did pretty well, and it remains to be seen if Valencia coach Marcelino sticks with them against Levante on Sunday.

“I think we showed we can play together, there are a lot of quality players in the middle here, and I knew when I came I didn’t come here to take the easy option, I came to battle and make myself better,” adds Coquelin.

“Last night (against Barcelona), we showed some good things … but you also have to respect the other midfielders at the club … in the end it is up to the manager (to pick the team) … for me it is a pleasure to play alongside him or any other player.”

Kondogbia has helped Coquelin to settle in Valencia since his arrival from Arsenal.

“All the players have welcomed me really well … Kondogbia is a french player and was helping me the first couple of weeks, but I understand pretty much everything in Spanish now. The manager has been good with me as well. Obviously with me and Kondogbia we are both French, so it is nice to have someone who speaks your language to make it a bit easier.

“It has been a very good change (the move from Arsenal), to be fair. Obviously it takes a little while to adapt, but I think I have settled in well. We have had tough fixtures against the top sides of La Liga, but I came here for a challenge. We didn’t get the results against these teams, but I feel better and better every game.

“Now we just need to win to get going again, it is a massive game against Levante. It is a tough one but we expect to get the three points.”

Valencia, indeed, could do with a win to get their fight to finish in the Champions League positions at the end of the season up and running once more. They are currently in the fourth and final qualifying spot, just two points behind Real Madrid, but just three clear of Villarreal.

“You want to finish as high as you can,” says Coquelin.

“There are tough teams above us and behind us so it is a big fight. Villarreal have been winning a lot of games, there is Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla, so there are a lot of teams pushing for the Champions League. If we can get into the Champions League, it will be a great season.”

Coquelin, meanwhile, expects a typical derby atmosphere against Levante on Sunday.

“These are the kinds of games you want to be part of, a derby is a derby, there is always a special atmosphere, I played for Arsenal against Tottenham and I know what it feels like. For the fans it is massive and important to win. We have had tough fixtures and now we have Levante who are also tough, but we are playing at home and we have to win to get the positive vibe going again.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Coquelin backs Arsenal to beat Spurs 10.2.2018
LaLiga Genuine sets an example for the rest 31.1.2018
Fans react to Pastor’s verse about Orlando Pirates 23.1.2018

readers' choice

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

Morrison brace sinks Ajax
Phakaaathi

Morrison brace sinks Ajax

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension
Phakaaathi

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.