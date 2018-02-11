Coquelin enjoying the heat of the battle at Valencia

The 26 year-old has already featured against the two giants of Spanish football in Barcelona, who he faced twice in defeats in the Copa Del Rey semifinals, and Real Madrid, where he had to play out of position in central defence as Valencia were humbled 4-1 at home to Los Blancos in La Liga.

On Sunday afternoon, meanwhile, Coquelin will get his first taste of the Valencian derby, as his side host Levante at the Mestalla.

Coquelin describes that defeat to Real Madrid as the most difficult of his short stint at Valencia so far.

“I played in an unfamiliar role, I played centre back, I didn’t play there that much in my career, it was different but I enjoyed it. Even though the score was big it doesn’t really reflect the whole game, we played really well the second half, we conceded two penalties the first half and we made it very difficult (for ourselves),” he says.

Coquelin’s more familiar position, of course, is defensive midfield, where he played alongside his fellow Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia in the midweek Copa Del Rey semifinal defeat to Barcelona.

The pair did pretty well, and it remains to be seen if Valencia coach Marcelino sticks with them against Levante on Sunday.

“I think we showed we can play together, there are a lot of quality players in the middle here, and I knew when I came I didn’t come here to take the easy option, I came to battle and make myself better,” adds Coquelin.

“Last night (against Barcelona), we showed some good things … but you also have to respect the other midfielders at the club … in the end it is up to the manager (to pick the team) … for me it is a pleasure to play alongside him or any other player.”

Kondogbia has helped Coquelin to settle in Valencia since his arrival from Arsenal.

“All the players have welcomed me really well … Kondogbia is a french player and was helping me the first couple of weeks, but I understand pretty much everything in Spanish now. The manager has been good with me as well. Obviously with me and Kondogbia we are both French, so it is nice to have someone who speaks your language to make it a bit easier.

“It has been a very good change (the move from Arsenal), to be fair. Obviously it takes a little while to adapt, but I think I have settled in well. We have had tough fixtures against the top sides of La Liga, but I came here for a challenge. We didn’t get the results against these teams, but I feel better and better every game.

“Now we just need to win to get going again, it is a massive game against Levante. It is a tough one but we expect to get the three points.”

Valencia, indeed, could do with a win to get their fight to finish in the Champions League positions at the end of the season up and running once more. They are currently in the fourth and final qualifying spot, just two points behind Real Madrid, but just three clear of Villarreal.

“You want to finish as high as you can,” says Coquelin.

“There are tough teams above us and behind us so it is a big fight. Villarreal have been winning a lot of games, there is Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla, so there are a lot of teams pushing for the Champions League. If we can get into the Champions League, it will be a great season.”

Coquelin, meanwhile, expects a typical derby atmosphere against Levante on Sunday.

“These are the kinds of games you want to be part of, a derby is a derby, there is always a special atmosphere, I played for Arsenal against Tottenham and I know what it feels like. For the fans it is massive and important to win. We have had tough fixtures and now we have Levante who are also tough, but we are playing at home and we have to win to get the positive vibe going again.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.