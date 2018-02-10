 
menu
world soccer 10.2.2018 09:20 am

Coquelin backs Arsenal to beat Spurs

Jonty Mark
Francis Coquelin. Pic: EPA/Kai Forsterling

Francis Coquelin. Pic: EPA/Kai Forsterling

Francis Coquelin has backed Arsenal to beat Tottenham in Saturday’s North London Derby, and says he will always have feelings for the Gunners, even though he made a January move away from the Emirates to Valenica in La Liga in Spain.

“Arsenal is a part of my life, I spent nine years altogether at this club,” Coquelin told Phakaaathi this week.

“They will always have a special place in my heart. They had a big win against Everton at the weekend, 5-1, and playing a derby against Tottenham is always special. They are playing at Wembley (Tottenham’s temporary home ground) but it is still a derby … obviously I want Arsenal to win and I am sure they will.”

Coquelin could feature in a derby of his own on Sunday, meanwhile, as Valencia take on Levante in La Liga, with the French midfielder expecting a typically electric atmosphere at the Mestalla.

“A derby is a derby, it is a no brainer that you have to play to get three points,” said the 26 year-old.

“We have had so many games in recent weeks (at Valencia) that I haven’t felt the vibe of the derby, I will probably feel that in the next couple of days. Anyway, the atmosphere at the Mestalla is always brilliant, and I am sure the fans will be pushing the team and it is going to be a great game to play.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans react to Pastor’s verse about Orlando Pirates 23.1.2018
Doctor Khumalo is the greatest, says Cameroonian star Eto’o 18.1.2018
Wits set to lose Pule to a ‘big’ PSL side 12.1.2018

readers' choice

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension
Phakaaathi

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension

Blow by blow: Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.