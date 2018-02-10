Coquelin backs Arsenal to beat Spurs

“Arsenal is a part of my life, I spent nine years altogether at this club,” Coquelin told Phakaaathi this week.

“They will always have a special place in my heart. They had a big win against Everton at the weekend, 5-1, and playing a derby against Tottenham is always special. They are playing at Wembley (Tottenham’s temporary home ground) but it is still a derby … obviously I want Arsenal to win and I am sure they will.”

Coquelin could feature in a derby of his own on Sunday, meanwhile, as Valencia take on Levante in La Liga, with the French midfielder expecting a typically electric atmosphere at the Mestalla.

“A derby is a derby, it is a no brainer that you have to play to get three points,” said the 26 year-old.

“We have had so many games in recent weeks (at Valencia) that I haven’t felt the vibe of the derby, I will probably feel that in the next couple of days. Anyway, the atmosphere at the Mestalla is always brilliant, and I am sure the fans will be pushing the team and it is going to be a great game to play.”

