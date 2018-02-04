 
world soccer 4.2.2018 07:40 pm

Deschamps World Cup warning sparked Giroud switch

AFP
Olivier Giroud has scored 29 goals in 69 appearances for France

Olivier Giroud revealed on Sunday his move from Arsenal to Chelsea was motivated by a World Cup warning from France coach Didier Deschamps.

Having dropped down the pecking order with Arsene Wenger’s Gunners, Giroud knew he would need to be playing more regularly if he is to convince Deschamps to take him to Russia in June.

“I called Didier Deschamps a week before the end of the transfer window as I needed his opinion,” the 31-year-old striker told TF1.

“He encouraged me to change clubs,” added Giroud, who signed an 18-month deal with the English Premier League champions.

Giroud has been a consistent part of Deschamps’s plans despite a plethora of attacking talent in France, and the target man has scored 29 goals in 69 France appearances.

“You know how attached I am to the national team and I want to play at a World Cup in Russia, which will surely be my last, so I have to give myself the best possible chance,” he said, adding that he “needed a new challenge, a new club”.

The man who spearheaded Montpellier’s astonishing Ligue 1 title winning campaign in 2012 said the lure of working with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte determined his destination.

“Dortmund were interested but for a loan deal, Sevilla too, my agent even got a call from Roma,” Giroud revealed.

“But the choice was clear and obvious once I knew that Antonio Conte wanted to work with me.”

With first-choice striker Alvaro Morata sidelined by a back injury, Conte had been in the market for a player with Giroud’s physical presence.

fixtures

Pirates vs Maritzburg Utd
City vs Ajax
Maritzburg vs AmaZulu
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Wits 1-1 Chiefs
FS Stars 2-0 Baroka
SuperSport 4-2 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

