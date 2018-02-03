 
menu
world soccer 3.2.2018 06:40 pm

“We’re not Brad Pitt,” Gattuso warns his Milan team

AFP
Gennaro Gattuso told his players: "We've got to continue being as ugly as me and my beard"

Gennaro Gattuso told his players: "We've got to continue being as ugly as me and my beard"

Gennaro Gattuso warned AC Milan not to get carried away by recent wins as they prepare to play Udinese coached his former Italy and Milan teammate Massimo Oddo.

“We’re not Brad Pitt now, we’ve got to continue being as ugly as me and my beard, with bags under the eyes,” said Gattuso ahead of Sunday’s Serie A game.

Gattuso took over late in November and the former European giants have now achieved three consecutive Serie A victories and held Lazio in the Italian Cup semi-final.

“We mustn’t forget what people were saying about us only six weeks ago, otherwise we’ll regress,” he continued.

“I hear talk of a Champions League place, but we’re not even in the Europa League spots now.”

Both Gattuso, 40, and Oddo, 41, spent a lot of their careers at Milan and were on Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning squad.

“I shared so much with Massimo Oddo. He’s an intelligent and funny guy whose success speaks for him,” said Gattuso who also played in Scotland for Rangers.

“He got a few slaps in the face from me for his pranks, as we had very different ideas on how to prepare for a game.”

Milan are looking for a fourth straight win in the league to move up from seventh into the Europa League places.

“We mustn’t get anything wrong, as at the moment only Napoli and Juventus are on better form,” said Gattuso.

Oddo has lifted Udinese from 14th to ninth since taking over two and half months ago and they are on an eight-game unbeaten run.

“Obviously, this is not a normal match for me, but it’s one I will have to deal with,” said Oddo of playing his former team.

“I am pleased to face some old friends and test ourselves in difficult circumstances.

“We have to play as a team against a Milan side that has learned how to act as a unit, so I compliment Rino Gattuso for his fine work.”

“Milan are in good shape, have learned how to become a team and are very dangerous opponents right now. Gattuso is a teammate and friend I shared unforgettable moments with, so I am very happy with the success he is experiencing as a coach.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Billiat advised not to join Chiefs or Pirates
Phakaaathi

Billiat advised not to join Chiefs or Pirates

Live report: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

WATCH: Chiefs fan speaks broken English
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs fan speaks broken English

Sundowns extend lead at the top with City win
Phakaaathi

Sundowns extend lead at the top with City win

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

fixtures

Wits vs Chiefs
Pirates vs Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

FS Stars 2-0 Baroka
SuperSport 4-2 Celtic
CT City 0-1 Sundowns
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Free State Stars 20 32
3 Cape Town City 20 31
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Orlando Pirates 20 30
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 20 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 20 25
10 SuperSport United 20 24
11 Golden Arrows 19 23
12 AmaZulu 19 23
13 Polokwane City 19 21
14 Bidvest Wits 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.