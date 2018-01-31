 
menu
world soccer 31.1.2018 04:40 pm

Ozil becomes highest-paid Arsenal player – report

AFP
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) prepares to shoot against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 16, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) prepares to shoot against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 16, 2017

German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club’s history, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster reported that the 29-year-old playmaker — who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of £42.4million ($60million, 48.2million euros) in 2013 — signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around £350,000 a week.

Speculation over both Ozil and Chilean Alexis Sanchez’s futures have plagued the club for almost a year, as both their contracts were up at the end of the present campaign.

However, whilst Sanchez left for Manchester United, where he has become the highest paid player in the Premier League at a pre-tax weekly wage of £500,000, Ozil has committed himself to Arsenal until 2021.

According to the BBC both parties reached an agreement last weekend, and Ozil signed the new contract at Arsenal’s training ground on Wednesday.

Mercurial playmaker Ozil, a key member of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, has scored 36 goals in 182 appearances and provided a high number of assists.

Arsenal have had a busy Wednesday as Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for reported club-record £56million from Borussia Dortmund, a move which is likely to prompt Olivier Giroud’s departure to Chelsea.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Mosimane willing to let Tau go
Phakaaathi

Mosimane willing to let Tau go

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Mulenga snubs African giants to join Pirates
Phakaaathi

Mulenga snubs African giants to join Pirates

Chiefs youngster returns to the club
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster returns to the club

Maritzburg keen on out-of-favour Chiefs winger
Phakaaathi

Maritzburg keen on out-of-favour Chiefs winger

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs AmaZulu
Ajax CT vs Pirates
CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
SuperSport Utd 1-4 Wits
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Orlando Pirates 19 30
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 Polokwane City 19 21
12 Bidvest Wits 19 21
13 SuperSport United 18 21
14 AmaZulu 17 19
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.