 
menu
world soccer 25.1.2018 10:40 pm

Rafinha looking for second chance at Inter

AFP
Rafinha, who was out of action for eight months last year due to a knee injury, joined Barcelona aged 13 and rose through the ranks

Rafinha, who was out of action for eight months last year due to a knee injury, joined Barcelona aged 13 and rose through the ranks

Injury-plagued Barcelona midfielder Rafinha said Thursday he was looking for a second chance at Inter Milan as he seeks to make his loan move to Italy permanent.

The Brazil international was unveiled on the day Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario was poised to complete his move to West Ham on loan, with Brazilian Gabriel Barbosa moving back home to Santos.

“I’m an ambitious person and our goal is to get to the Champions League,” said the 24-year-old Brazil international.

“We can do it, with this coach I have no doubts. I give everything for the team in which I play, for all those who trust me.”

Rafinha, who was out of action for eight months last year due to a knee injury, joined Barcelona aged 13 and rose through the ranks.

He has scored one goal in two games for Brazil but injuries blighted his Barca first team chances.

Rafinha needed surgery and was out for more than six months after tearing a cruciate knee ligament against Roma at the end of 2015.

He then went under the knife again last year after suffering a meniscus injury.

“I have a lot of desire to get going, I’m motivated and ready for everything that will happen. I feel very good and I have a great desire to play.”

He knows Inter captain Mauro Icardi from their time in Barcelona’s youth academy and now the goal is to contribute to the return to the Champions League.

“I chose the Nerazzurri because it’s a team with great ambitions.

“I’m a midfielder but (coach Luciano) Spalletti knows I can play in many positions. I want the Champions League, it would be nice to play against my Barcelona next year.

“The number 8? I like it, it’s always brought me luck, including with the Olympic team.”

Inter have dropped to fourth in Serie A behind Lazio but have an easier calender with after SPAL this weekend games against Crotone, Bologna, Genoa and Benevento.

“Barcelona is the past, Inter is the present and the future,” added Rafinha.

“I hope to stay here for a long time. I’ve only seen the San Siro from the outside but it was impressive. I can’t wait to get inside as a player, I expect a lot from the fans and such a stadium.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates set to announce big signings this week
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to announce big signings this week

Pirates’ search for striker continues after missing out on Brockie
Phakaaathi

Pirates’ search for striker continues after missing out on Brockie

Mahachi confirms Pirates deal
Phakaaathi

Mahachi confirms Pirates deal

Chiefs and Pirates linked with Cameroonian striker
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates linked with Cameroonian striker

Mosimane tells Khune not to stress about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Mosimane tells Khune not to stress about Brockie

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
P Stars vs Pirates
P City vs AmaZulu
Click to see full fixtures

results

AmaZulu 0-0 Celtic
SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 18 24
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 17 19
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.