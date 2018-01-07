 
menu
world soccer 7.1.2018 10:40 pm

Neymar, PSG run riot in French Cup

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, seen in action during their French League Cup round of 16 match against Strasbourg (RCSA), at the Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, on December 13, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, seen in action during their French League Cup round of 16 match against Strasbourg (RCSA), at the Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, on December 13, 2017

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all scored twice as a rampant Paris Saint-Germain shrugged off the absence of Edinson Cavani to win 6-1 away to Ligue 1 rivals Rennes in the French Cup on Sunday.

PSG are bidding to win the trophy for the fourth season running, something no club has ever done before, and they showed Rennes no pity in Brittany.

Leading scorer Cavani was not involved after returning late from his Christmas and New Year break in Uruguay, so Di Maria came into the attack alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

Mbappe opened the scoring inside nine minutes, finishing after being picked out by Thiago Silva’s long ball over the top.

A brilliantly worked goal saw PSG double their lead, with Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti combining to tee up Neymar for the finish.

Di Maria turned in a Yuri Berchiche cross from the left for the third goal midway through the first half and the pick of the bunch came as Neymar made it 4-0 two minutes from half-time.

PSG started the move in their own penalty box before Neymar broke downfield and eventually applied the finish from Mbappe’s pass.

Rennes did pull one back in the second half from a Benjamin Bourigeaud penalty after a Thiago Motta handball, but there was still time for Unai Emery’s side to score twice more.

Mbappe set up Di Maria to make it five and the Argentine returned the favour with an assist for Mbappe to complete the rout.

PSG have now won their last 34 consecutive domestic cup ties, a run they can extend further as they go to Amiens in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Ligue 1 clubs were entering the French Cup in their first outings of 2018 after a two-and-a-half-week winter break, and most of the leading sides made it through.

Guido Carrillo scored a hat-trick as Monaco won 5-2 at fourth-tier Yzeure on Saturday, while Maxwel Cornet’s last-gasp free-kick saw Lyon win 3-2 at Ligue 2 side Nancy and a Jordan Amavi goal in extra time gave Marseille a 1-0 victory at home to second-tier Valenciennes.

With Mario Balotelli out and Wesley Sneijder allowed to leave to complete a move to Al Gharafa of Qatar, Nice were beaten 1-0 at Toulouse.

The biggest shock came as Bordeaux went down 2-1 away to fourth-tier Granville in Normandy despite having taken the lead through Younousse Sankhare.

Last season’s beaten finalists Angers were also eliminated, losing 2-0 at home to second-tier Lorient.

The draw for the round of 32 will be held on Monday evening.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates start new year with a bang
Phakaaathi

Pirates start new year with a bang

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City down Stars
Phakaaathi

Cape Town City down Stars

SuperSport and Chiefs share the spoils
Phakaaathi

SuperSport and Chiefs share the spoils

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

fixtures

Ajax CT vs Sundowns
Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
P Stars 0-1 CT City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.