world soccer 2.1.2018 06:40 pm

McClaren up for new challenge after Spanish lesson in Israel

AFP
Maccabi Tel Aviv's assistant coach Steve McClaren looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group A match against Villarreal at the Netanya Municipal Stadium in Netanya, northern Israel on September 28, 2017

Former England manager Steve McClaren says he is ready to tackle another managerial post after learning a lot from a spell with Jordi Cruyff and his Spanish coaching team at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 56-year-old Englishman — who has been linked with the vacancy at second-tier side Sheffield Wednesday — told Sky Sports News he returned to England after five months so as not to slip from the radar of potential employers.

Despite title success with Dutch outfit Twente in 2010 and a League Cup win with Middlesbrough, McClaren has also had his fair share of disappointments.

His short-lived tenure in charge of England ended when they failed to qualify for Euro 2008. He exited the job with the added humiliation of being labelled during a decisive defeat by Croatia at a rainy Wembley as the ‘wally with the brolly’.

However, two unsuccessful spells with Derby County — a club he also played for — and Newcastle has not dissipated his hunger to manage again.

“Out of sight, out of mind, so I’ve come back to get more in sight and in mind,” he said.

“I want to manage again, I am motivated to do that, especially after five months in Tel Aviv.

“I want to come back and manage, either here or abroad.”

McClaren, who also had a spell with German side VfL Wolfsburg, said being with Cruyff, son of the late Dutch legend Johan, had taught him a lot.

“I went over helping Jordi Cruyff as a consultant, really, just hoping to work three or four days over there, and it ended up full-time,” said McClaren, who made his name initially as assistant to Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson.

“I ended up being his assistant, coaching on the field and being at the side of him on the bench.

“It’s been a wonderful experience.

“Israel — Tel Aviv especially — is a special place.

“Football-wise, I experienced European football again, Europa League; we won a cup, which was the first trophy they had won in three years, the League Cup, and I experienced so many different things.

“Spanish staff, Spanish way of playing — it was a great experience and great learning.”

