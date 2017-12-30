 
menu
world soccer 30.12.2017 08:40 pm

Chelsea outclass Stoke in five-goal drubbing

by Ivan SPECK/AFP
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their match against Stoke City in London on December 30, 2017

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their match against Stoke City in London on December 30, 2017

Chelsea demonstrated the yawning chasm in squad depth that exists in the Premier League with a 5-0 canter past Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

While both sides rotated their squads after a hectic series of fixtures, Chelsea maintained their quality on the pitch in a scintillating opening half-hour, racing into a 3-0 lead and effectively winning the match through goals from Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater and Pedro.

A late Willian penalty and a fine individual effort from Davide Zappacosta completed the scoring in a game that had long since ceased to be a contest.

By contrast, Stoke’s team selection suggested manager Mark Hughes was prioritising Monday’s New Year’s Day game at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

Teenage full-backs Tom Edwards and Josh Tymon both started while influential midfielders Joe Allen and Xherdan Shaqiri were named as substitutes.

It took just two minutes and 35 seconds for Stoke’s makeshift side to be exposed. Willian sent over a long, looping free-kick to the far post where Rudiger rose to head powerfully home.

It was 2-0 after eight minutes.

This time Stoke did manage to clear a set piece, a corner on this occasion, only to see the ball drop to Drinkwater just outside the area.

A touch to control and a swish of his right boot later and the ball was flying into the top corner, leaving Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland helpless.

A third goal seemed inevitable and it arrived after 23 minutes.

Willian slipped the ball to Pedro who allowed it to drift across his body, wrongfooting Tymon in the process, before striking it low into the corner of Butland’s net.

At this point, it appeared that the record Premier League victory -– Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 -– could possibly be eclipsed.

Instead Chelsea’s intensity dropped.

This gave Charlie Adam more time in midfield. The Scot used it wisely, floating a delightful ball into the path of Mame Biram Diouf, who used his upper arm to control it before he slotted his shot under the body of Thibaut Courtois. The goal was rightly disallowed.

Stoke then fashioned another opportunity in the opening minutes of the second half.

Chelsea’s Willian (C) jumps into the arms of teammate Danny Drinkwater after Drinkwater scores their second goal against Stoke City on December 30, 2017

However, Saido Berahino’s understandable lack of confidence having not scored since February 2016 saw him shoot tamely at Courtois.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s thoughts were already turning towards Wednesday’s London derby trip to Arsenal. The Italian removed Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante and Alvaro Morata by the 71st minute.

Two minutes later, Chelsea had their fourth goal. Willian, who was clearly bundled over by Geoff Cameron in the area, sent Butland the wrong way with his penalty.

With the game nearing its conclusion, Zappacosta chose the moment to score his first Premier League goal, collecting the ball on the right, cutting inside and driving a low shot past Butland.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs

Sundowns sign Ngoma
Phakaaathi

Sundowns sign Ngoma

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro
Phakaaathi

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro

We are determined to start strong – Foster
Phakaaathi

We are determined to start strong – Foster

Manchester City’s spending power too much for Manchester United – Mourinho
Phakaaathi

Manchester City’s spending power too much for Manchester United – Mourinho

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.