world soccer 29.12.2017 08:40 pm

Conte keen not to lose Hazard and Courtois

AFP
Courtois, who had a highly successful spell with Atletico Madrid, has said he would like to return to Spain one day, but Conte stonewalled, saying, "when you are in a great club and you trust in the project, you want to stay"

Antonio Conte wants both Belgian star duo playmaker Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to remain with champions Chelsea despite speculation they would like to move to Spain.

Hazard’s father told a Belgian newspaper his son doesn’t wish to commit to a new contract — he still has over two years left on his present one — because of apparent interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Courtois, who had a highly successful spell with Atletico Madrid, has said he would like to return to Spain one day especially as his children are being brought up in Madrid.

However, Conte, speaking on the eve of his side’s match with Stoke City, stonewalled on both counts saying in the case of 26-year-old Hazard whatever was said would not be revealed in public.

“This is a private conversation — between the club and the player, and the agent of the player,” said Conte.

“I’m proud to have him in my team, in my squad, and I’m very happy to work with him.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is apparently being courted by Real Madrid, according to Hazard’s father

“He’s a really good guy and has a lot of space for improvement, to become one of the best players in the world.

“But, I repeat, on this issue: this must be a private conversation between the player, the player’s agent and the club.”

The 48-year-old Italian — whose side are third in the table 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City but just one behind a stumbling Manchester United — said he was not aware of the family situation regarding 25-year-old Courtois.

“Courtois has a contract, also for next season, with the club,” said Conte.

“We are talking about a fantastic goalkeeper, a really good guy, and I’m happy to work with him.

“I don’t know about this issue (surrounding Courtois’ family living in Spain).

“For sure, when you are in a great club and you trust in the project, you want to stay. You want to continue to play for this team. The family is not a problem.

“You are talking about two important players for us.

“It’s very important to try to improve your team, to strengthen your team, and not to sell the best players.”

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

