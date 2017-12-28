 
menu
world soccer 28.12.2017 08:40 pm

USA, Mexico, Canada World Cup bid is “positive message”: Infantino

AFP
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said that the decision to award two World Cups simultaneously (Russia in 2018 and Qatar 2022) was a mistake

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said that the decision to award two World Cups simultaneously (Russia in 2018 and Qatar 2022) was a mistake

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Thursday the joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 World Cup sends a “positive message”.

Speaking at a sports business conference in Dubai, Infantino also admitted that the decision to award two World Cups simultaneously (Russia in 2018 and Qatar 2022) was a mistake.

“One mistake was already made to award two World Cups at the same time (2018 and 2022),” he said.

“We want the best World Cup ever in 2018 and 2022, but for 2026, we have to organise as well the best bidding process. Joint biddings are certainly positive. And let me say one more thing, to have Canada, US and Mexico coming together for a joint project, already this is a positive message.”

The Canada, Mexico and the United States joint-bid for 2026 faces competition only from Morocco. It will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams compared to 2018 and 2022 which will welcome 32 countries each.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pienaar on his way out of Wits?
Phakaaathi

Pienaar on his way out of Wits?

Orlando Pirates mourn Malinga death
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates mourn Malinga death

Liverpool land ‘honoured’ Van Dijk in world record deal for defender
Phakaaathi

Liverpool land ‘honoured’ Van Dijk in world record deal for defender

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins
Phakaaathi

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins

Are Khune and Sbahle engaged?
Phakaaathi

Are Khune and Sbahle engaged?

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.