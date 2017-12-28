USA, Mexico, Canada World Cup bid is “positive message”: Infantino

Speaking at a sports business conference in Dubai, Infantino also admitted that the decision to award two World Cups simultaneously (Russia in 2018 and Qatar 2022) was a mistake.

“One mistake was already made to award two World Cups at the same time (2018 and 2022),” he said.

“We want the best World Cup ever in 2018 and 2022, but for 2026, we have to organise as well the best bidding process. Joint biddings are certainly positive. And let me say one more thing, to have Canada, US and Mexico coming together for a joint project, already this is a positive message.”

The Canada, Mexico and the United States joint-bid for 2026 faces competition only from Morocco. It will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams compared to 2018 and 2022 which will welcome 32 countries each.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.