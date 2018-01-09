 
menu
world soccer 9.1.2018 10:40 pm

AC Milan deny San Siro move

AFP
New AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso warned that the former Italian giants must suffer if they want to return to their glory days

New AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso warned that the former Italian giants must suffer if they want to return to their glory days

AC Milan insisted Tuesday they have no intention of moving away from the iconic San Siro stadium which they share with city rivals Inter after the mayor of Milan suggested a move was imminent.

“AC Milan states that the club has never expressed the desire to leave San Siro,” said AC Milan in a statement following Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala’s comments.

Sala had told Sky Sport Italia that the Chinese-owned club were pushing for their own stadium and had discussed areas in the city that would be suitable, citing a two-three month period of reflection.

“Milan are thinking of a new stadium, its stadium, we are giving them time to check if there are any possibilities, but in the end something will have to be done. We have given the availability of the areas that we consider suitable,” said Sala.

“I think Milan needs 2-3 months of reflection.”

But the club denied that it was definitely planning a move away from the 80,000-seater San Siro in the west of the city, and proposed among the options it was considering the renovation of the existing stadium.

“Although AC Milan considers important for its future to play in its own stadium and therefore not share it with other teams, the decision on the future sports facilities of the Milanese teams should be made in right timeframe and with full agreement of all the parties involved,” the statement continued.

“It is for this reason that AC Milan, together with the city council, have started a series of meetings in order to evaluate the areas available in the city, while taking into consideration the value of San Siro and the eventual possibility of redeveloping that stadium.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports

Micho gives Nyatama a nickname
Phakaaathi

Micho gives Nyatama a nickname

Zongo goes AWOL again
Phakaaathi

Zongo goes AWOL again

Ntshangase wanted to leave – Thobejane
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase wanted to leave – Thobejane

Lebese feels the heat at Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Lebese feels the heat at Sundowns

fixtures

Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Sundowns vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 1-2 Sundowns
Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 31
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 16 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.