world soccer 9.1.2018 11:40 pm

Atletico, Valencia breeze into Copa del Rey quarters

AFP
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey controls the ball during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2017 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match against Real Madrid CF

Atletico Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after seeing off third-tier Lleida, while new signing Luciano Vietto’s hat-trick fired Valencia past Las Palmas.

Playing in front of a sparsely populated Wanda Metropolitano, it took dominant Atletico until the 57th minute to extend their 4-0 first leg lead, Yannick Carrasco meeting Diego Costa’s cutback and slotting home the opener.

Kevin Gameiro tapped in the second 17 minutes later after a neat burst into the box from Angel Correa, and Vitolo made it three nine minutes from the end, racing through and crashing home his first Atletico goal to complete a 7-0 aggregate victory.

Argentine forward Vietto ended a long goal drought in spectacular style less than a week after arriving at Valencia on loan from Atletico, as Las Palmas were dispatched 4-0.

Following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg, Vietto put Valencia ahead at the Mestalla with his first competitive goal since December 2016.

The 24-year-old, who found himself relegated down the pecking order at Atletico after Costa’s return to the club from Chelsea, struck again shortly after half-time before Nemanja Maksimovic added a third.

Vietto sealed the rout and a 5-1 aggregate win midway through the second half with a stunning 50-yard strike after spotting Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain well off his line.

